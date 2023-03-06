The Mandalorian-spesial
The Mandalorian: S3E1 - The Apostate
06.03.2023
48 min
Boba Fett: S1E7 - In the Name of Honor
21.02.2022
1 t 48 min
Boba Fett: Melding om utsatt episode
14.02.2022
1 min
Boba Fett: S1E6 – From the Desert Comes a Stranger
07.02.2022
1 t 46 min
Boba Fett: S1E5 – The Return of the Mandalorian
31.01.2022
1 t 39 min
Boba Fett: S1E4 – The Gathering Storm
24.01.2022
1 t 36 min
Boba Fett: S1E3 – The Streets of Mos Espa
17.01.2022
1 t 56 min
Boba Fett: S1E2 – The Tribes of Tatooine
10.01.2022
1 t 26 min
Boba Fett: S1E1 – Stranger in a Strange Land
03.01.2022
1 t 1 min
The Mandalorian S2E8 – The Rescue
21.12.2020
2 t 14 min
The Mandalorian S2E7 - The Believer
14.12.2020
1 t 16 min
The Mandalorian S2E6 - The Tragedy
07.12.2020
1 t 26 min
The Mandalorian S2E5 - The Jedi
30.11.2020
1 t 25 min
The Mandalorian S2E4 - The Siege
23.11.2020
1 t 30 min
The Mandalorian S2E3 - The Heiress
16.11.2020
1 t 25 min
The Mandalorian S2E2 - The Passenger
09.11.2020
1 t 12 min
The Mandalorian S2E1 - The Marshal
02.11.2020
1 t 29 min
Mandalorian S02 - Forventninger og fanteorier
26.10.2020
1 t 3 min
Vi elsker «Star Wars»-universet! Bli med å se «The Mandalorian» sammen med oss! Birger og Sigurd nerder om serien som nå går på Disney+ I dag diskuterer vi sesongåpningen av sesong 3 «The Apostate», og kårer det beste og verste med episoden.